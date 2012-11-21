Apple's Spaceship Campus Delayed Until 2016 Because Apple Is Futzing With The Design

You’re going to have to wait until 2016 to see the coolest new corporate headquarters in the world, according to Bloomberg’s Peter Burrows.

Apple has filed new plans and a new timetable with the city of Cupertino, California. The latter pushes back the start date on the campus until 2014.

Cupertino’s environmental impact report likely won’t be completed until next June.

Apple has made modest changes to the plan for the 176-acre site:

Moving a 1,000-seat auditorium farther away from a road

More parking spots

The removal of a footbridge over a creek

Adding a new building to house utility equipment

Tweaking the construction plan so Apple doesn’t have to truck away any dirt

The main spaceship building is unchanged. It will house 14,000+ employees in 2.8 million square feet. The campus will have 7,000 trees.

Cupertino will post the new plans online after Thanksgiving–after it has added enough servers to handle the crush of web traffic from around the world.

