China Unicom Only Sold 100,000 iPhones In 40 Days

China Unicom’s iPhone sales remain bleak.



Its chairman, Chang Xiaobing, says it sold 100,000 iPhones in 40 days, Philip Elmer DeWitt reports (via iPhonAsia).

China’s iPhone sales have been weak for a few reasons. There’s an unofficial market that’s already sold plenty of iPhones. The official iPhone sold by China Unicom doesn’t have WiFi.

Earlier reports said China Unicom was on the hook to purchase five million iPhones from Apple over three years. Speaking with media outlets in Hong Kong, Xiaobing didn’t deny the reports, just saying they’re “not entirely accurate.”

He also said Unicom may rethink its marketing campaign.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.