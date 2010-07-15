Apple's Software Fix Does Nothing To Fix iPhone 4 Antenna Problem

Photo: Gizmodo

Apple’s firmware update for the iPhone 4 is available for developers and it could be available to the public today.This is iO2 4.0.1, the software fix Apple promised would help alleviate problems with the iPhone 4’s signal issues.



MobileCrunch installed iOS 4.0.1 and it says the software fix does nothing for the signal problem. Not exactly a stunner since Apple is trying to fix a hardware problem with a software update.

Apple also promised to raise the bars on the phone in iOS 4.0.1. It delivered on that promise, as seen in this graphic from Gizmodo.

As for the actual problem with the iPhone 4’s antenna, well we’ll have to wait until tomorrow’s press conference to learn about that.

