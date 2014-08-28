Apple's Smartwatch Will Work With Your Home Devices

Apple’s smartwatch — which will be released on Sept. 9 alongside the iPhone 6— will have HomeKit integration, enabling users to communicate with and control other smart devices in their home, according to Re/code’s John Paczkowski.

According to Paczkowski, the so-called iWatch will debut alongside the iPhone 6 at a Sept. 9 event.

Apple unveiled HomeKit at its developer conference, WWDC 2014. The software has the potential to turn your iPhone (or smartwatch) into a remote control for your entire home.

By communicating with other smart devices over Wi-Fi, Apple’s smartwatch will be able to do things like lock your door, open and close your garage, and turn lights on and off at the touch of a button.

HomeKit is already looped into Siri, so users will be able to instruct Apple’s personal assistant to perform a variety of tasks for them.

This infrastructure of connected smart devices is often called the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT devices are already out there, and they are on track to eclipse major product categories like tablets and PCs:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.