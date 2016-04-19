Apple just revamped its thinnest laptop with longer battery life

Apple said on Tuesday that it will update its MacBook.

As expected, it includes a new Intel processor, and it now comes in a “rose gold” colour option. According to Apple, the new MacBook will use a “sixth-generation” Intel Core M processor, which can deliver speeds up to 3.1 GHz. The chips that Apple is using will also have improved graphics cards performance.

The new chip will enable the 2016 MacBook to squeeze out 10 hours of wireless web browsing time, or 11 hours of movie playback.

The laptop starts at $1,299 for a configuration with a 2.2 GHz chip and 256GB of storage. Users can also opt for a higher-end model with a faster chip and 512GB of storage for $1599.

Like before, Apple’s MacBook only comes with one port: a single USB-C port that is used not only for charging the notebook, but also for data transfer and adding an additional monitor.

For the first time, the MacBook comes in a “rose gold” colour finish, a metallic colour that looks a lot like pink.

“MacBook is the thinnest and lightest Mac we have ever made and it’s our vision for the future of the notebook,” said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of marketing said in a press release. “Customers are going to love this update to MacBook, with the latest processors, faster graphics, faster flash storage, longer battery life and a beautiful rose gold finish.”

