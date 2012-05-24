Apple's Siri Tells John Malkovich Jokes In Latest iPhone Ad—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

John Malkovich has joined Zooey Deschanel and Samuel L. Jackson in the list of celebrities used to advertise Apple’s iPhone. Watch the ad above. TBWAMedia Arts Lab made the spot and according to Ad Age, this is Malkovich’s first commercial made to be distributed in the U.S.

LOYAL3 and Fifth & Pacific Companies, Inc. (which used to be Liz Claiborne) has launch a Customer Stock Ownership Plan (CSOP). This means that consumers will be able to buy stock in their favourite Fifth & Pacific brands—including kate spade, Lucky Brand, Juicy Couture, and Jack Spade) on Facebook, no fees, for as little as $10.

SURPRISE! Playboy is using sex to sell its new line of Playboy Fragrances. Watch the spot here.

CP+B has hired two new creative directors: Dan Donovan and Bill Roden.

The London shop formerly known as Adam & Eve has been acquired by Omnicom and renamed Adam & Eve/DDB.

Definition 6 has released a Timeline Movie Maker for Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.