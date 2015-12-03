Apple's virtual assistant Siri is coming to 5 million more cars

Apple and Ford have signed a deal which will mean Siri, the company’s virtual assistant, is available on five million more cars, Engadget reports.

Ford owners with a car purchased after 2011 that have the SYNC functionality can download an update that brings Siri to their vehicle via CarPlay, Apple’s in-car software.

Ford released a short YouTube video showing the features available, which includes Siri Eyes Free. A long-press on on a steering wheel-mounted button activates Siri, complete with the double beep sound. A user can then send a text, make a call, or look-up a phone number.

Apple has signed up almost 30 partners to CarPlay, making Siri, and other services, available to tens of millions of users. The deal with Ford adds five million more to this list.

Here is the video of Siri in a Ford:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Easy ways to make your Mac run faster



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.