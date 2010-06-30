Apple’s shopping spree isn’t over. Expect more deals soon.



At least that’s some of the gossip we heard while moderating a CEO dinner last night at Il Buco in Manhattan, set up by the local Mobile Monday group and folks from Skyhook Wireless and Gunderson Dettmer.

Here’s the gossip:

Apple’s next big move is going to be TV. Besides the leaks of a supposed new Apple TV device, the company also renamed its iPhone OS “iOS,” foreshadowing a future beyond mobile devices. The company’s move into advertising — mobile, so far, but no reason it can’t extend into TV somehow — is another hint.

RIM may buy its way into mobile advertising if it can’t built a decent product through existing partnerships. The gossip is that RIM wants to be an infrastructure player and take a cut from all ads that go through its system, NOT an ad sales/network/creative shop the way Apple is leading its iAds effort. Who might RIM buy? One odd name: Maybe even web browser maker Opera, to get at their AdMarvel ad mediation business.

Apple’s shopping spree isn’t over, and the company is looking at all kinds of deals, even up to $1 billion. This is being led by Apple’s newish deals guy, former Goldman banker Adrian Perica.

Foursquare, which will supposedly announce its latest funding round today, is working on a new feature that lets you view friends’ locations on a map. This was one of the first features offered by rival mobile social networking service Loopt, so it’s nothing new, but could be useful in addition to Foursquare’s other check-in/gaming features.

Google Android “fragmentation” isn’t as much of a pain for developers as feared. If anything, it’s not what Google’s doing — releasing new versions of its software all the time — that’s tripping developers up, but rather some of the UI tweaks that some mobile phone vendors are making, like HTC’s “Sense” UI or Motorola’s “MOTOBLUR.”

AOL’s senior management team was also having dinner at the restaurant. CEO Tim Armstrong was there, as was product exec Brad Garlinghouse, who was checked in on Foursquare.

Here’s the private basement dining room where we had dinner last night. Shot with an iPhone 4 camera. (Not bad!)

