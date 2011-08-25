Steve Jobs' Departure Has Almost No Effect On Apple's Stock

Update, 9:45: Apple’s stock is off 2%, which is basically nothing.



Update, 9:34: Apple’s share’s are basically flat after a few minutes of trading, fluctuating between -0.80% and -1.3%

Original: Apple’s shares are only off 2.5% this morning in pre-hours trading, incredible considering the fact that it’s losing its iconic CEO.

The market seems to have A. priced in Jobs’ eventual departure, and B. realised the company is in good hands for the next few years.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the stock’s movement all day in this post.

Keep coming back for the latest.

