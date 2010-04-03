Apple's Secret To Staying On Message

There are two words you’re likely to see in any press release or news report about the iPad: “magical” and “revolutionary.”



Why? Because those are the two words Apple picked to describe its latest product, and no one at the company has strayed from that message.

Communications coach Carmine Gallo writes about this importance of staying on message in a post for Business Week: “Every product, idea, or initiative should have a single, key message that is delivered consistently, word for word, across all of your marketing and branding platforms.”

Gallo’s strategy for crafting that message employs a technique he calls “message mapping.” To sum up the process:

Envision a piece of paper with four empty bubbles

The big centre bubble contains your “headline” — the one central sentence describing your product

The three surrounding bubbles contain the three main supporting points that enhance your headline

Gallo emphasises the importance of making all of these phrases “easily repeatable.”

The next step is to make sure every single person in your company believes in those messages and has them memorized, ready to tell them to anyone who asks about your product; consistency is the key.

