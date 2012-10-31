Apple's Scott Forstall's Fatal Mistake Was Not Signing iOS 6 Maps Apology Letter: Sources

Scott Forstall — the departing Apple executive who’d become the public face of iOS in his role as head of mobile software — may have met his demise when he refused to put his name on the apology letter Apple released several weeks ago, a rare show of contrition from Cupertino when its revamped (and Google-free) Maps product fell short of expectations at the release of iOS 6. The New York Times and CNNMoney are both reporting the story this evening; we’ve heard similar from sources as well.



The exact circumstances of Forstall’s refusal are unclear, but not entirely unexpected: it’s widely understood that the hard-charging, ambitious Forstall is abrasive and disliked by a number of others at his level inside Apple — people like head designer Jony Ive, who allegedly refused to take meetings in the same room as him. Forstall, who had been in charge of Maps, is said to have believed that the complaints over data quality were overblown — a belief so strong that he ultimately refused to sign the letter apologizing for the debacle (the letter released to the public ended up bearing CEO Tim Cook’s signature instead).

