Here Are All The Major Products Apple Will Announce In The Next 12 Months

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Why did Apple’s stock crash from $7o0 to $400?



Because the company went from being a fast growing beast to posting year-over-year profit declines, and flat revenue growth.

And why did that happen? Because it stopped releasing new products.

The last time Apple announced a new physical product was in October of 2012. That’s 10 months and counting since a new product.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that’s going to change.

“We are laser-focused and working hard on some amazing new products that we will introduce in the fall and across 2014,” he said in the company’s most recent earnings release.

Apple didn’t announce anything specific, but we have some ideas about what it’s going to announce, and when, based on reports.

