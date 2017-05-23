Here's everything Apple is rumoured to be launching in 2017

Apple is notoriously secretive.

The Californian technology giant almost never speaks about upcoming products before they’re officially announced. Journalists who ask about rumours and reports might get told “no comment” — if they’re lucky enough to get a response at all.

But for all its mystery, it can’t stem every leak. Reports and speculation inevitably swirls in the run-up to rumoured launches, while many of its products are released on a regular annual schedule.

We’re now five months into 2017, but there are still some pretty big launches ejected from Apple — including an eagerly anticipated tenth anniversary iPhone, and the first new major hardware product Apple has unveiled in years.

Here they all are …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.