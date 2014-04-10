This Is Apple's Roadmap For The Rest Of The Year, According To KGI

Apple will have a very busy second half of the year, according to KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

In a new note released yesterday, and picked up at MacRumors, Kuo provided the following roadmap for Apple’s product releases in 2013. Kuo is fairly plugged-in with Apple’s suppliers and has a better track record than most.

As you can see, Kuo is calling for a 4.7-inch and a 5.5-inch iPhone. The 4.7-inch phone is expected to be out sooner than the 5.5-inch iPhone. Kuo thinks the 4.7-inch iPhone will be the mass-market hit.

He’s also calling for the iWatch to be out in two sizes, presumably one for men, and one for women. He’s calling for an update to the MacBook in a new, slimmer design.

And, he anticipates Apple updates the Apple TV. There’s talk of it getting an App Store, and motion controls like an Xbox Kinect.

If this is accurate, it’s going to be an insanely busy second half of the year for Apple.

For context, this is the roadmap Kuo predicted in January of 2013 for Apple last year. He got the Apple TV prediction wrong, but otherwise, he was pretty spot on. His timing wasn’t perfect, but the actual products were right.

