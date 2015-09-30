London's iconic Apple Store is about to get a major overhaul

Apple’s iconic Regent Street store in London is getting an overhaul, the Evening Standard reports. The store, which measures more than 11,000 square feet, has been described as “tired and outdated” by Apple in the proposed plans.

Jony Ive, Apple’s head of design, has been brought in to redesign the store, which includes removing the four big Apple logos on the front of the building to increase natural light. This, Apple claims, will help the “customer journey” by creating a “calm environment.”

While there are no pictures included with the plans, the new store will focus on neutral, calming colours such as “white, grey and natural oak.” The iconic staircase, which is entirely made of glass, is being removed to be replaced by “two new dramatic staircases [which] draw the visitors up to the refurbished mezzanine level.”

Bohlin Cywinski Jackson The glass staircase in the Regent Street store which is being replaced.

Ive, who recently launched a new Apple Store in Brussels, is working alongside Foster & Partners. It is the architectural studio behind the “Gherkin,” one of the most iconic buildings in London.

Apple Apple’s newest Store in Brussels.

Apple did not provide a time frame for the work but has secured permission to operate a temporary store in the basement for up to three years.

