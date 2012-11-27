Apple Is Officially Selling Refurbished Products On eBay

Photo: Screenshot

Apple is selling officially refurbished products through eBay, reports 9to5Mac.In typical Apple fashion, it began secretly and mysteriously, with all products offering a one-year warranty, new batteries, and new packaging. You know, exactly the treatment Apple gives its own refurbished devices.



The suspicion was that Apple was experimenting with eBay as a new platform to sell its refurbished products, and it turns out that’s exactly the case.

Check out Apple’s eBay store here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.