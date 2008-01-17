Apple's Real Growth Story Is Intact (AAPL)

Apple’s Macworld hangover continues, with investors and fanboys disappointed that iPhone sales fell short of some (crazy) whisper numbers and iTunes sales flattened. Even the impressive MacBook Air was dissed as “too expensive,” and Apple’s stock has gotten smashed.

Here’s what everyone’s missing:

The key driver of Apple’s growth over the next year will not be the iPhone or even its iPod (and it certainly won’t be iTunes). It will be Macs.

Macs still account for half of Apple’s revenue, and except for the relatively tiny iPhone, they are Apple’s fastest-growing product line.

The Air demonstrates that Apple is still at the forefront of sexy design prowess, which will increasingly be the most important determinant of computer choices.

The Windows world is eroding, with more and more companies allowing employees to choose their own PCs.

Bottom line, Apple’s Macs are cleared to make even more impressive share gains in 2008. With half of Apple’s revenue still derived from Macs, this will have much more of an impact on the bottom line than iPods or iPhones. Despite the impact of short-term “Macworld effect” bets, in other words, the Apple growth story is very much intact.

