Apple's Profit Was Higher Than Google's Revenue Last Quarter

Photo: Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Good catch by Farhad Manjoo: Apple earned $13.1 billion in income in the quarter ending December 31 last year — higher than Google’s $10.6 billion in revenue in the same quarter.Apple brought in $46.3 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, completely smashing Wall Street expectations. Google missed Wall Street’s estimates for its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.



Also, Apple is twice as valuable as Google — and its shares have shot up more than 7% on Apple’s earnings announcement today.

