Apple's Phil Schiller Is A Big Fan Of Shazam

Jay Yarow
phil schiller

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP product marketing, has his iPhone filled with apps just like the rest of us. But which ones does he like best?

Jenna Wortham at the Times did some investigative reporting. Here’s some of Schiller’s apps:

  • Shazam
  • CNN
  • Facebook
  • MLB.com at Bat
  • NBA Game Time
  • ESPN ScoreCenter
  • Eliminate from ngmoco
  • geoDefense, a retro-inspired, neon puzzle game.
  • Best Camera

Read Wortham’s whole story →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.