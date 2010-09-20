Apple's Print Subscription Service Could Come "As Early As The Next Month Or Two"

The Wall Street Journal’s Shira Ovide has more on last week’s news that Apple is going to announce a newspaper and magazine subscription service for its app store:



Apple Inc. in recent weeks has accelerated its efforts to persuade publishers to join the company’s first foray into selling newspaper and magazine subscriptions for the iPad tablet computer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple could announce a print-subscription offering as early as the next month or two, some of the people familiar with the matter said. One of these people cautioned that Apple is still working on the technology and may prefer to announce its periodical service early next year, along with the likely introduction of a new iPad.

The subscription push appears to be a sign that newspapers and magazines will be Apple’s next front in its sale of media like music, television shows, movies and books.

Read the rest at The Wall Street Journal >>

