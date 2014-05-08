Apple's PR Chief Katie Cotton Is Leaving After 18 Years At The Company

Apple Katie Cotton

Apple’s communications leader Katie Cotton is leaving after 18 years with the company, John Paczkowski at Re/Code reports.

Cotton confirmed that she’s leaving, telling Paczkowski, “This is hard for me … Apple is a part of my heart.”

Paczkowski does a wonderful job summarizing what Cotton did for Apple:

During her nearly two decades at Apple, Cotton served as gatekeeper to company co-founder Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook, and guided the media narrative around pretty much everything from the iMac to the iPad. She’s long been among the company’s most powerful executives and played a key role in shaping the mystique and exclusivity surrounding the Apple brand.

