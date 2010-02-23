Apple To Bring iPhone OS To New Gadgets

Looks like the iPad will not be Apple‘s (AAPL) last non-iPhone device to run what we now think of as the iPhone OS.



On its company job board, Apple says it is looking to hire “a talented and inspired manager to lead a team focused on bring-up of iPhone OS on new platforms.”

We can’t see a touchscreen OS working on an Apple TV (who’s got that kind of reach?), but maybe we’ll get iPads in multiple sizes? Let the rumours begin!

Computerworld first noticed the posting. We’ve pasted it below. (Isn’t there a a required skill missing? Something about “being able to withstand Steve’s withering insults?”)

Requisition Number 4929592 Job title Engineering Manager (Platform Bring-Up) Location Santa Clara Valley

Country United States

City Cupertino

State/Province California

Job type Full Time

Job description The Core Platform team within Apple’s Core OS organisation is looking for a talented and inspired manager to lead a team focused on bring-up of iPhone OS on new platforms. The team is responsible for low level platform architecture, firmware, core drivers and bring-up of new hardware platforms. The team consists of talented engineers with experience in hardware, firmware, IOKit drivers, security and platform architecture.

This position requires a very technical and hands-on leader, experience in working closely with hardware team and a deep understanding of bare metal software. You must be a highly self-motivated individual who seeks to create a dynamic and creative team environment in which old problems are solved in new and innovative ways.

Job responsibilities include:

* Leadership and management of a team of talented software engineers in a fast-paced and demanding software development environment

* Working closely with the hardware and custom silicon teams to bring-up new platforms and prototype systems

* Defining the software roadmap to support a range of hardware platforms, including iPhone & iPod

* Lead the team’s assistance in requirements for future hardware and custom silicon

Required Skills and Experience

* Minimum of 5 years experience managing a software development team

* Experience on working on drivers, kernel and firmware software technologies and direct experience developing on and for the Unix operating system

* Understanding of SoC level design

* Evidence of driving technical innovation

* Strong communication skills

* Bachelor’s or Masters degree in computer science or related field

Additional Success Factors

* Experience with Mac OS X or iPhone development

* Previous bring-up of mobile platforms running Unix like operating systems

* Experience with ARM based SoC’s



