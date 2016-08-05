3 big-name celebrities will be mentors on Apple's new show about apps

Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Will.i.am will star in Apple’s new show about the ‘world of apps.’

Three celebrity mentors have agreed to star in Apple and Propagate’s upcoming show, “Planet of the Apps.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Will.i.am will “serve as mentors and advisors to the app developers selected for the series,” Propagate announced on Thursday.

“Planet of the Apps” will be about “the world of apps and the talented people that drive its innovation,” according to the show’s website.

So think “Shark Tank” meets apps.

Since the show’s “American Idol” format relies on developers applying to be featured, the show’s creators have teamed up with Product Hunt to get the word out at events in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Austin. Submissions are currently being taken on the show’s website.

“Planet of the Apps” represents one of Apple’s first forays into producing original TV content. The iPhone maker is also funding a scripted series featuring Dr. Dre and recently purchased a spinoff of

“Carpool Karaoke,” the popular celebrity lip syncing segment from James Corden’s “Late Late Show” on CBS.

Apple executive Eddy Cue first announced the non-scripted series back in March. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Craig Armstrong, Rick Ringbakk, Charles Watcher, Will.i.am, and Gwyneth Paltrow all serve as executive producers.

