Apple's Phil Schiller Responds: We Didn't Censor iPhone Dictionary

Apple’s (AAPL) marketing boss Phil Schiller has responded to yesterday’s report that Apple had censored a dictionary app for the iPhone.



In an email to Daring Fireball, the blog that originally accused Apple of censoring the Ninjawords iPhone dictionary app, Schiller says Apple did not censor the dictionary, and did not reject the app for containing common swear words.

Instead, he says, Apple disapproved of “urban slang” words in the app — “more vulgar terms than those found in traditional and common dictionaries, words that many reasonable people might find upsetting or objectionable.” That’s why Apple wanted to slap a 17+ rating on the app.

But the problem is that much of this happened before Apple had a parental controls feature for the iPhone, which it does now, as part of the iPhone 3.0 update. As a result, the developer censored the app himself, in an effort to get the app to the market faster. And that’s how the censored app made it into the App Store, giving the impression that Apple censored app.

“After going back to Ninjawords’s developers and conferring with some trusted sources within Apple, I believe what Schiller says here is genuinely the case — that what the App Store reviewers wanted for Ninjawords was a 17+ rating, not for Matchstick Software to filter its dictionary listings,” Gruber concludes.

Gruber’s full post highlights some inconsistencies with other dictionary apps, and is worth a read.

But at very least it’s encouraging that Apple is responding to these (admittedly rare) problems — and not hiding from them.

