Apple's IPhone Payment Platform May Be Coming To Nordstrom

Apple is in talks with Nordstrom to bring its soon-to-be-announced payment platform to the retailer, according to a report by Bank Innovation’s Ian Kar.

According to the report, Nordstrom recently updated its payment terminals so they would be compatible with the mobile payment technology that will debut in the next iPhone.

Last week, Apple reportedly partnered with Mastercard, Visa, and American Express on its payment platform.

Presumably, Apple has been working with other retailers to make sure pay terminals are compatible with the new iPhone, which will debut on September 9. So far mobile payments systems like Google Wallet have failed to take off because retailers don’t have the required tech. Apple, it seems, has been able to do what competitors couldn’t and get retailers to join the system.

