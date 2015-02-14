Apple has a new section in the App Store to highlight games that don't make you keep paying to play

Remember when you only had to pay for games once?

Well, so does Apple, and its new Pay Once & Play section of the App Store shines a light on games that aren’t “freemium” or pay-to-win.

The collection features a nice mixture of timeless fan-favourites like “BioShock,” “Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic,” “Final Fantasy: Tactics,” and “Minecraft: Pocket Edition,” but there also some fantastic newcomers like “Odd Bot Out” and “Radiation Island.”

While most of these apps are more expensive than you’re average app found in the App Store’s Top 10 list, some players would prefer to pay more upfront for the peace of mind that only their skill — not their wallet — will determine how well they do in the game.

Apple has faced issues with free-to-play and freemium games in the past. After children and unaware users were racking up huge fees from in-app purchases, Apple settled a 2011 class-action lawsuit for around $US100 million in February 2013. Apple has since mandated warnings about in-app purchases and has also changed the download button on free-to-play and freemium games from “Free” to “Get.”

The introduction of the “Pay Once & Play” section could be an attempt to make the App Store more kid and family friendly, but we’re guessing most players will just be happy to find a dedicated place to traditionally-priced games.

