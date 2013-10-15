Here's Why Apple's Passbook App Has Already Become A Major Platform For Mobile Commerce

What is Passbook? The short answer is that it’s a place for large retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

The list of the brands with a Passbook presence is impressive enough to suggest that Apple’s wallet app isn’t too far from being what it set out to become: an iPhone repository for coupons, travel and event tickets, gift and loyalty cards, and vouchers. The stuff that otherwise clutters wallets and purses, and powers commerce.

In the U.S. market, over 35 large retailers and restaurant chains — from Walgreens to Target to Dunkin’ Doughnuts to Starbucks — as well as event companies, global airlines, and sports leagues are already using it as a channel for acquiring and retaining customers.

Apple’s Passbook is already the fourth-most popular mobile commerce app among U.S. consumers. One-fifth of iPhone owners use it. It’s Apple’s fast-maturing attempt at a virtual wallet.

Apple has over 500 million credit cards on file. Amazon, its closest competitor in this regard, has less than half that amount of consumer accounts on file. Apple may one day leverage these credit cards to turn Passbook into a real transactions platform to boot, a la PayPal. Are brands ready?

In our report on Passbook, we also look at some misconceptions and underrated opportunities:

We also discuss Passbook’s relationship with the burgeoning and competitive mobile payments space, and the uncertainty surrounding its future as a payments platform.

Will Apple add a payment-processing capability, so that users can make “walletless” credit card payments with Passbook? Will it be joined with fingerprint-reading technology, the rumoured authentication feature to be included in iPhone 5S?

It also includes an examination of the top barriers to widespread Passbook adoption: namely, the chicken-and-egg problem that ties relatively low app publisher adoption to a lack of wider consumer awareness.

