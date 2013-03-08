Apple's Pandora Killer Not Coming Until Summer ... If Ever

Apple exec Eddy Cue, who is likely leading negotiations

Photo: AP

Apple has been working on a streaming radio service akin to Pandora, but it’s not going to be out any time soon.Ben Sisaro at The New York Times reports Apple and music labels can’t agree on a price for streaming.



Apple wanted to have its streaming service out early this year, but because of the pricing disputes, it’s being pushed back to the Summer. Assuming the labels and Apple can agree by then.

