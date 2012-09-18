Apple's Pain-In-The-Rear New iPhone Connector Is Hitting These Startups Hard

Photo: Apple

Apple changed the connector on its new iPhone, rendering all your old iPhone cords and accessories obsolete, unless you want to shell out $30 for an adaptor for every gadget.(For now, you can get a generic one for $10 on Amazon.)



It’s obnoxious for you and me: but at least our entire fortunes aren’t threatened because of it.

For some startups – particularly ones that raised money on Kickstarter for hardware products still in development – that’s what just happened.

The Verge lays it out in detail, but a short list of the hosed include Noah Dentzel, who makes a product called CardCharge, Irv Bushnell, who makes an iPhone cord with a flashlight at the end of it called Cordlite, and Laine Scandalis, the industrial designer behind Foundation Dock – “a bendy repositionable cradle that can plug into a car charger on the go, or into a shiny aluminium speaker docking station when you’re at home.”

“Not much we can do there except take it, I guess,” Bushnell tells The Verge.

“Because of our smaller budget and limited resources, we probably will not have new iPhone 5 CordLites for the holiday season.”

“Apple has created a very lucrative market for all accessory makers, and I think we would all agree… Just bite the bullet now, retool for the new connector, and it will pay off.”

