What It Was Like When Apple Announced The Original IPhone Seven Years Ago Today

On this day seven years ago, Steve Jobs and Apple revealed the iPhone.
It’s impossible to overstate how important the iPhone has been. It totally upended the technology industry and has begun to fundamentally change a lot of other industries.
In honour of the seven-year anniversary, here’s a look back at the original iPhone keynote announcement.
This was Jobs’ finest moment as a showman.
It’s fun to look back and see how much has changed.
Apple now hosts its own events, and Macworld is called iWorld, and it's not all that popular.
At the most recent Apple event, CEO Tim Cook made fun of Microsoft's Surface. So, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Today, the Surface is taking the place of the Zune.
Now it's $US99. Apple TV has yet to really develop into a killer product. People are waiting for a real Apple television.
Then: users had downloaded 2 billion songs. In February 2013, Apple announced 25 billion songs sold. (It's probably over 30 billion today.)
Then: iTunes had 350 shows. Now: Basically everything is available for renting.
Then 250 movies on iTunes. Now: Basically every movie is are available to rent, or buy.
The truth is that Apple actually considered using the click wheel at one point for the iPhone.
Those patents have proven to be worthless so far. Google, Samsung, HTC and Microsoft all have multi-touch.
Whoops! Android caught up in three years. (This is probably why Apple was willing to do a multi-year exclusive with AT&T. Jobs didn't think there would be competition.)
Today, it's running on iOS. Also, note that he sold its 'multitasking' capabilities. That would be an Achilles heel in the future, since Apple didn't allow third party apps to run in the background.
But Apple has killed 'iPod' on the iPhone, and gone with 'Music.'
Yikes! Who cares about making calls? The phone is the least important feature.
When Jobs demoed video chat for the first time with FaceTime, he called Ive. (Take note of the crappy flip phone Ive is using.)
It was unlike anything we had seen. And Apple's pinch and zoom is still the industry standard.
VHS! DVD! Also, Amazon is now a rival, so we doubt it would show Amazon on stage.
But today Flash is irrelevant.
It was only $US87.90 at the time. Today it's $US541. And that's almost all thanks to the iPhone.
Also, that was the look of iOS until last year. Now it's a totally different looking operating system.
We remember getting our iPhone and thinking about how crazy this technology was. (Yes, we used Google Maps on a desktop, but on this little device, there was something special about it.) Apple now has its own maps.
Google and Apple weren't enemies, yet. Schmidt was still on Apple's board at the time, and he even joked that there was so much overlap between Apple and Google, they 'could just merge the companies and make them 'Apple Goo.'' After all, their 'cultures are similar,' said Schmidt. Hard to see anything like that happening again.
Apple is still tight with Yahoo, but it now has Marissa Mayer as CEO.
Those have been somewhat helpful in its battles with Samsung. But overall, Apple's patents haven't done all that much.
Today you can get an iPhone for as little as $US0 with a 2 year contract. But off contract, the newest iPhone is still $US650.
Apple partnered with Cingular, renamed AT&T at this keynote, which was the largest carrier. Now, it's on carriers all over the world.
Stan Sigman, Cingular's CEO was on stage, reading from cards, which was funny since everyone else memorized their speech.
Jobs knew the iPhone was big, so he ended his keynote by changing the name of the company from Apple Computer to Apple Inc. to reflect its shift to mobile.
