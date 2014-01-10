What It Was Like When Apple Announced The Original IPhone Seven Years Ago Today

On this day seven years ago, Steve Jobs and Apple revealed the iPhone.

It’s impossible to overstate how important the iPhone has been. It totally upended the technology industry and has begun to fundamentally change a lot of other industries.

In honour of the seven-year anniversary, here’s a look back at the original iPhone keynote announcement.

This was Jobs’ finest moment as a showman.

It’s fun to look back and see how much has changed.

Steve Jobs decided to reveal the iPhone at Macworld. Apple now hosts its own events, and Macworld is called iWorld, and it's not all that popular. Jobs ripped Microsoft. At the most recent Apple event, CEO Tim Cook made fun of Microsoft's Surface. So, the more things change, the more they stay the same. Jobs went out of his way to rip the Zune, saying it only had 2% share of the mp3 player market. Today, the Surface is taking the place of the Zune. He also spent around 20 minutes talking about Apple TV, which cost $US299 at the time. Now it's $US99. Apple TV has yet to really develop into a killer product. People are waiting for a real Apple television. Check out the growth in the last 7 years. Then: users had downloaded 2 billion songs. In February 2013, Apple announced 25 billion songs sold. (It's probably over 30 billion today.) Then: iTunes had 350 shows. Now: Basically everything is available for renting. Then 250 movies on iTunes. Now: Basically every movie is are available to rent, or buy. This was a good joke from Steve Jobs about what the iPhone would look like. The truth is that Apple actually considered using the click wheel at one point for the iPhone. This is what smartphones looked like at the time. Things changed pretty quickly... They all started looking like this, the original iPhone. Every phone is just a screen now. Jobs bragged about multi-touch and said, 'Boy have we patented it!' Those patents have proven to be worthless so far. Google, Samsung, HTC and Microsoft all have multi-touch. Jobs was so proud of the iPhone he thought Apple was 5 years ahead of everyone. Whoops! Android caught up in three years. (This is probably why Apple was willing to do a multi-year exclusive with AT&T. Jobs didn't think there would be competition.) When introducing the software, Jobs emphasised that it was running on OSX. Today, it's running on iOS. Also, note that he sold its 'multitasking' capabilities. That would be an Achilles heel in the future, since Apple didn't allow third party apps to run in the background. Jobs was rightly proud of the iPod software. But Apple has killed 'iPod' on the iPhone, and gone with 'Music.' He actually said the 'killer app is making calls,' after all, this thing is a phone. Yikes! Who cares about making calls? The phone is the least important feature. Jobs' first call was to designer Jony Ive. When Jobs demoed video chat for the first time with FaceTime, he called Ive. (Take note of the crappy flip phone Ive is using.) We almost take it for granted, but the pinching and zooming at the time was truly amazing. It was unlike anything we had seen. And Apple's pinch and zoom is still the industry standard. When Jobs was showing off the browser he surfed to Amazon and clicked on the DVD&VHS category. VHS! DVD! Also, Amazon is now a rival, so we doubt it would show Amazon on stage. While surfing the web, we also saw something that's as true today as it was then: No Flash! But today Flash is irrelevant. While demoing the stocks app, Jobs noted Apples stock was up for the day. It was only $US87.90 at the time. Today it's $US541. And that's almost all thanks to the iPhone. Here's the preloaded weather app. Apple wasn't allowing third party apps just yet. Also, that was the look of iOS until last year. Now it's a totally different looking operating system. Jobs demoed the Google Maps application, showing the Washington Monument. We remember getting our iPhone and thinking about how crazy this technology was. (Yes, we used Google Maps on a desktop, but on this little device, there was something special about it.) Apple now has its own maps. After he was done wrapping up the software demo, Dr. Eric Schmidt came on stage. Google and Apple weren't enemies, yet. Schmidt was still on Apple's board at the time, and he even joked that there was so much overlap between Apple and Google, they 'could just merge the companies and make them 'Apple Goo.'' After all, their 'cultures are similar,' said Schmidt. Hard to see anything like that happening again. Guess who else was there? JERRY YANG! Apple is still tight with Yahoo, but it now has Marissa Mayer as CEO. After the guests left, Jobs talked specs. Battery life was 5 hours then. It's 10 hours now. He also boasted of Apple picking up 200+ patents making the iPhone. Those have been somewhat helpful in its battles with Samsung. But overall, Apple's patents haven't done all that much. Initially, the phone cost $US499 at its cheapest. Today you can get an iPhone for as little as $US0 with a 2 year contract. But off contract, the newest iPhone is still $US650. Apple partnered with Cingular, renamed AT&T at this keynote, which was the largest carrier. Now, it's on carriers all over the world. Stan Sigman, Cingular's CEO was on stage, reading from cards, which was funny since everyone else memorized their speech. At the time, there was 1 billion mobile phones in the world. Today, it's over 6 billion. Jobs knew the iPhone was big, so he ended his keynote by changing the name of the company from Apple Computer to Apple Inc. to reflect its shift to mobile. Now, all that said... In Retrospect, The First iPhone Was Unbelievably Awful »

