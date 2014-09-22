APPLE ANNOUNCES OPENING WEEKEND IPHONE 6 SALES WERE OVER 10 MILLION

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan Tim Cook opens the Palo Alto Apple store on the iPhone 6 launch day.

Apple just announced that opening weekend iPhone 6 sales were over 10 million.

This is a record for Apple, but it’s just about in line with analyst expectations. Ben Reitzes of Barclays said that anything over 10 million units during the opening weekend would be considered a “positive surprise.” Walt Piecyk at BTIG was predicting 10 million sold.

The stock is barely moving on the news.

“Sales for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus exceeded our expectations for the launch weekend,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. “While our team managed the manufacturing ramp better than ever before, we could have sold many more iPhones with greater supply and we are working hard to fill orders as quickly as possible.”

AP Tim Cook and Eddy Cue at the Apple Store on iPhone 6 launch day.

Last year, Apple said it sold nine million iPhone 5Cs and iPhone 5Ss during the opening weekend. However, those sales aren’t a great comparison. Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray believes that ~3.6 million of those sales were iPhone 5Cs that just sat in the channel.

Munster thinks Apple sold 5.4 million iPhone 5S phones last year, which is the better number for comparing to this year. If you use that number as the comparison for the iPhone 6, it was a huge year-over-year gain.

Another reason it’s not a great comparison: This year, Apple wasn’t selling the phone in China, which is a big market. Factor that in, and this seems like an even bigger number.

The iPhone 6 is expected to be a monster seller for Apple. After years of selling phones with a relatively small 4-inch screen, Apple is now selling two phones with screens as big as most Android phones. The iPhone 6 has a 4.7-inch screen. And the iPhone 6 plus has a 5.5-inch screen.

Previously, Cook said he expected these new phones would trigger the “mother of all upgrade cycles.”

Before anyone reads too much into these numbers, remember that opening weekend sales are a difficult way to really judge the interest or demand in a phone.

“We caution investors that first weekend sales for iPhones is a meaningless figure since it really only represents Apple’s supply,” Reitzes said in a note on Friday. “Demand is clearly there for the phones — in the 10’s of millions right now and significant demand will likely spill out of September into future months.”

Here’s the press release:

CUPERTINO, California — September 22, 2014 — Apple® today announced it has sold over 10 million new iPhone® 6 and iPhone 6 Plus models, a new record, just three days after the launch on September 19. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK and will be available in more than 20 additional countries on September 26. The new iPhones will be available in 115 countries by the end of the year. “Sales for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus exceeded our expectations for the launch weekend, and we couldn’t be happier,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We would like to thank all of our customers for making this our best launch ever, shattering all previous sell-through records by a large margin. While our team managed the manufacturing ramp better than ever before, we could have sold many more iPhones with greater supply and we are working hard to fill orders as quickly as possible.” iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the biggest advancements in iPhone history, featuring two new models with stunning 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina® HD displays, and packed with innovative technologies in an all-new dramatically thin and seamless design that is still comfortable to hold and easy to use. Both models are better in every way and include: the Apple-designed A8 chip with second generation 64-bit desktop-class architecture for blazing fast performance and power efficiency; advanced iSight® and FaceTime® HD cameras; ultrafast wireless technologies; and Apple Pay™, an easier way to simply and securely make payments with just the touch of a finger.* The new iPhones include iOS 8, the biggest release since the App Store℠, featuring a simpler, faster and more intuitive user experience with new Messages and Photos features, predictive typing for Apple’s QuickType™ keyboard and Family Sharing. iOS 8 also includes the new Health app, giving you a clear overview of your health and fitness data and iCloud Drive℠, so you can store files and access them from anywhere. Customers are encouraged to check the Apple Store® app or online to receive updates on availability and estimated delivery dates. Every customer who buys an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6 Plus at an Apple retail store will be offered free Personal Setup service, helping them customise their iPhone by setting up email, showing them new apps from the App Store and more, so they will be up and running with their new iPhone before they leave the store. Customers can also learn more about iOS 8 and their new device through free workshops at all Apple retail stores worldwide. In the US, the new iPhones are also available through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and additional carriers, and Apple Authorised Resellers including Best Buy, Radio Shack, Target and Walmart. Pricing & Availability

iPhone 6 comes in gold, silver or space grey, and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US199 (US) for the 16GB model, $US299 (US) for the 64GB model and, for the first time, a new 128GB model for $US399 (US) with a two-year contract**. iPhone 6 Plus comes in gold, silver or space grey, and is available in the US for a suggested retail price of $US299 (US) for the 16GB model, $US399 (US) for the 64GB model and $US499 (US) for the new 128GB model with a two-year contract**. Both models are available for sale from the Apple Online Store(www.apple.com), Apple’s retail stores, and through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, and additional carriers, and Apple Authorised Resellers including Best Buy, Radio Shack, Target and Walmart. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are available in the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore and the UK. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will roll out worldwide to more than 20 additional countries on September 26, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey and United Arab Emirates. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus will be available in 115 countries by the end of the year. * Apple Pay will be available to iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus customers in the US as a free update to iOS 8 this October.

** For qualified customers only. Check with your carrier for details. Apple designs Macs, the best personal computers in the world, along with OS X, iLife, iWork and professional software. Apple leads the digital music revolution with its iPods and iTunes online store. Apple has reinvented the mobile phone with its revolutionary iPhone and App Store, and is defining the future of mobile media and computing devices with iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.