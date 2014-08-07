Apple Offered An Official View Of Its New 'Spaceship' Campus -- And It's Massive

On Tuesday, Apple published an official aerial photo of the “spaceship” campus it’s building.

The photo was posted to the city of Cupertino’s website, along with traffic delays related to the construction project. It shows how enormous Apple’s new campus will be compared to the buildings surrounding it.

The futuristic-looking headquarters is being designed by Foster + Partners. Business Insider’s Steven Tweedie reported several weeks ago that the campus will feature “curved glass panels, an underground parking lot, a private auditorium for keynotes and product launches, and a 360-degree view of nature.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in 2016. You can check out Norman Foster’s inspiration for the campus here.

