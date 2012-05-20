The Nightmare Scenario: How Everything Could Go Wrong For Apple

Given the success Apple has had entering the smartphone and tablet markets in recent years, it's easy to assume that the company will do well should it launch a television in the near future. But one analyst suggests the odds are not in its favour.

'Television has been the death of pretty much every tech company that has tried to do it,' said Rob Enderle, principal analyst at The Enderle Group. 'People are expecting this thing to be huge, but it could very well not be.'

If Apple's TV set does flop, Enderle says it could 'take the wheels off the cart' for the company. The reason, Enderle says, is simple: Apple is a company that lives from hit to hit. Every successful product brings a halo effect to others--think of the way the iPod and iPhone boosted Mac sales.

The television could be Apple's new power product that boosts sales and brings more customers into the Apple ecosystem. But if it flops, the company will have to scramble to find another way to juice its product lineup while simultaneously dealing with critics who see the failure as proof that Apple's era of dominance is over--not to mention customers who have lost confidence in the Apple brand.