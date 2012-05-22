Apple Is Testing New iPhones With 3.9-Inch Screens [REPORT]

Photo: Macrumors

Apple is testing at least two new iPhone prototypes at its headquarters, both of which have a larger 3.95-inch screen, according to a report from 9To5Mac.com.The Apple-focused tech blog reports hearing from sources at Apple that the screen width of the two prototypes is 1.95 inches, the same as the iPhone 4S. However, the screen’s resolution is higher (640X1136).



Apple is also reportedly working on a new iOS for the larger screen that would an extra row of icons on the home screen, among other changes, according to 9To5Mac.

It’s uncertain which prototype (if either) will end up making it to market, but this confirms previous reports that the next iPhone’s screen will be about 4-inches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.