Apple's next iPhone will be called the iPhone 'SE,' not 5SE

The next iPhone that Apple will reportedly announce will be called the iPhone “SE,” not iPhone 5se as previously rumoured, according to 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman.

The SE is said to stand for “Special Edition.”

The iPhone SE is expected to come with a 4-inch screen and a similar design to the iPhone 5s with a slightly curved front glass panel. It’s also claimed to have an 8-megapixel camera, the powerful A9 processor from the iPhone 6s, Apple Pay, and Live Photos.

Apparently, Apple is ditching the number “5” from the 4-inch iPhone’s name to avoid confusion. Indeed, having the “5” in the model name could give the impression that it’s a revamped older generation model, which might not be as alluring as a brand new model.

Gurman expects Apple to announce the iPhone SE at an event on March 15, where it’s claimed the company will also announce an iPad Pro with a smaller 9.7-inch screen instead of the iPad Air 3.

