Apple's next big iPhone event could be September 10, according to a livestream test that was accidentally set public

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images Apple CEO Tim Cook at an Apple Store.

Each September, Apple holds a major event to reveal the latest iPhone models. This year is no different, with the first 5G iPhones expected.

Though the company has yet to officially confirm a date for this year’s presentation, a livestream accidentally published to YouTube by Apple suggests it will be held on September 10.

Apple published, and quickly yanked, a livestream video titled “TEST” with the September 10 start date. Eagle-eyed Apple fans snapped screenshots of the livestream before it was pulled.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple’s next big event could be coming sooner than later, on September 10.

That’s according to Apple’s own livestream, which was set live briefly on Apple’s YouTube channel before being yanked. Still, that brief window was plenty of time for internet users to grab screenshots and publish them on social media.

Has now disappeared, but it looks like Apple employees were testing the Youtube livestream for the 10th of September! pic.twitter.com/T1SuR2Wqqk — ponderingraccoon (@ponderingracco) August 20, 2020

The video is now set to private, but the livestream – which was titled “TEST” – was originally set for September 10.

Every year, almost always in mid-September, Apple holds a big iPhone reveal event. Last year, for example, the company held that event on … September 10.

Though Apple has yet to officially confirm this year’s event, the company did already announce one detail: The 2020 iPhone models are unlikely to arrive in late September, per usual.

“This year the supply of the new product will be a few weeks later,” Apple’s senior vice president and chief financial officer Luca Maestri said on the company’s earnings call in late July.

The company is expected to launch four new models of the iPhone this year, all with 5G connectivity: the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple representatives did not respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

Got a tip? Contact Business Insider senior correspondent Ben Gilbert via email ([email protected]),

or Twitter DM (@realbengilbert). We can keep sources anonymous. Use a non-work device to reach out. PR pitches by email only, please.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.