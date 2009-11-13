Apple's Newest Retail Masterpiece

Apple’s newest NYC retail store opens this Saturday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

It’s hard to get excited about most new stores, but this one — from the outside, at least — looks gorgeous.

The company held a preview event for press this morning. Fox Business’ Shibani Joshi did a nice job covering the event on Twitter.

Interesting nuggets from Joshi and Gizmodo’s Matt Buchanan:

Apple retail boss Ron Johnson says that its super-fancy flagship stores — think Fifth Ave. location in NYC — generate the most profit. (This is not surprising.)

He also says Apple has learned that its stores are too small, and that all new stores will be slightly bigger.

“Sales per store—$26 million, which is just below what Macy’s, Target and Best Buy make per store. But, if you look at the real estate, it’s a slightly different picture. Apple Stores do sales of $4,300 per square foot which is 5x the $872 per square foot Best Buy does.”

“Wow—over 100,000 applicants on file for jobs at the Apple Store worldwide. 10,000 people submitted applications for the new Upper West Side store. Just over 200 got a job.”

Last quarter, Apple’s retail stores generated $1.87 billion of revenue, or almost 20% of the company’s total sales. Average sales per store dropped 7% year-over-year to $7.1 million. But margins were 22%, up from 17.5% the year-ago quarter.

