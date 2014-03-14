Apple's Newest IPhone Update Is Killing Battery Life, Users Claim

Screenshot Users are reporting that iOS 7.1 is causing iPhone battery life to drop

While Apple’s new mobile software update may have fixed some iPhone issues, it may have introduced a whole new problem.

Some Apple product owners have reported that iOS 7.1 is causing the battery life inside of Apple’s smartphone to drop significantly.

Reports of poor battery life have surfaced on Twitter and Apple’s own support forums just days after iOS 7.1’s public launch.

It’s not just talk, though.

Ars Technica’s Andrew Cunningham tested the battery life across a host of Apple products, including the iPhone 5s, 5, 4s, iPad mini and fourth-generation iPad, finding that some devices showed shorter battery life running on iOS 7.1 compared to iOS 7.

In most cases, Apple devices only showed a slight drop in battery life during Ars Technica’s Wi-Fi browsing test. For the iPhone 5s, the difference was only 20 minutes according to Cunningham’s review.

It’s also worth noting that battery life varies for every user depending on a variety of factors, including your phone or iPad’s screen brightness settings and how old the device is.

Here are a few of the complaints we’ve seen from Apple users so far, which includes iLouge’s Jeremy Horwitz.





Bad news: after five months of testing, iOS 7.1 has an iPhone battery-killing bug. Good news: iOS 8 is only 6 short months away. Maybe 7.

— Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) March 14, 2014

iOS 7.1 sucks my battery dry. 4 hours from 100% to 0% and the only thing I was doing was listening to music for 1 hour.

— Patrick (@PatConnie) March 13, 2014

Why do I feel like now that my phone is on iOS 7.1 the battery life sucks?

— Idora Yasin (@IdoraYasin) March 11, 2014

For what it’s worth, we’ve updated to iOS 7.1, and we’re not seeing any battery issues. How about you?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.