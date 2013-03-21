Here's An Absolutely Cringe-Worthy Video Of Apple's Newest Hire Kevin Lynch Pretending To Blow Up An iPhone

In case you’re looking for more reasons why the Apple blogosphere thinks new hire Kevin Lynch is a bozo, we present this video from 2009, via Daring Fireball.



In a cringe worthy homage to “Myth Busters”, Lynch “tries” to get Flash to work on the iPhone. He puts the iPhone in a blender, runs it over with a steam roller, pretends to charge jump start with a car, and pretends to blow it up.

At the time Lynch worked for Adobe. Apple didn’t support Flash for the iPhone because it didn’t work well on mobile devices.

We have no idea who the target audience was for this video, but everyone who works at Apple should be making fun of him relentlessly for this on his first day at the gig.



