Apple's New Wearable Device Rumoured To Run Third-Party Apps

Apple’s rumoured new wearable will host third-party apps and have its own app store, according to sources that spoke to 9to5Mac.

This would allow developers to create apps to be used on the new device, expected to release in early 2015.

Some developers from companies with apps already available for iPhone and iPad were given a pre-release version of the software development kit for wearables.

9to5Mac reports,

To be revealed on Tuesday, the wrist-worn Apple wearable will boast a fashionable appearance, but still function as a smart watch with fitness-centric features. Sources first revealed to us in January that the device includes a miniaturized system-on-a-chip to store a multitude of sensors ranging from sweat detectors to pulse readers to motion sensors. The device will also include new wireless sensors (including an NFC chip) to act as a conduit for Apple’s upcoming mobile payments platform.

You can read the full report here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.