Apple's New Store In Paris Is Absolutely Gorgeous

Photo: Apple

This weekend, Apple opened up a new retail store in Paris, and it doesn’t look anything like your average Apple Store.Whether you love or hate Apple‘s standard glass and steel design, we’re pretty sure you’ll agree that this newest outlet is the company’s nicest yet.



The store is designed to preserve the historic architecture of the building and neighbourhood. The result is more than you could ask for from an electronics store.

UPDATE: We’ve added a brief video of Steve Jobs checking out the new store.

(from Apple, via Gizmodo)

BONUS: Steve Jobs visits the new Apple Store. (via Sammy the Walrus IV)

