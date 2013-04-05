Apple's New 'Spaceship' Campus Is Turning Into A $5 Billion Project

Apple’s planned campus in Silicon Valley

Apple’s new campus is facing ballooning costs, Peter Burrows at Bloomberg Businessweek reports.



According to his sources, Apple’s spaceship headquarters planned for Cupertino, California is projected to cost $5 billion, up from under $3 billion in the original plans.

Apple is trying to cut $1 billion in costs from the project, according to Burrows. This cost cutting is delaying the project a bit.

Apple originally wanted to move in in 2015, now it will be moving in in 2016.

The circular building was one of the last major projects Steve Jobs worked on.

