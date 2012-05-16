Siri Has One Thing Working For It: The Ads

Apple’s new Siri campaign featuring Samuel L. Jackson and Zooey Deschanel is proving to be highly effective amongst young adults, even though the buzz on Siri among those same adults is that the robotic voice app isn’t that useful.



According to data from YouGov’s Brand Index, amongst 18- to 34-year-olds the iPhone’s buzz jumped from 16 to 51 on the firm’s 100 to -100 grading scale after the ads debuted. That far outpaces Android, which saw an increase from 16 to 27 in the same period.

Photo: YouGov

Between April 19 and May 4, the time of Apple’s rapid rise, the mobile category as a whole saw minimal rise from 15 to 18. Currently Brand Index has the iPhone at 38 compared to Android’s 27, and the segment average at 15.

Despite, the rise in popularity amongst young adults, Siri itself has been seen as a flop.

See Also:

A 60-Second History Of Celebrity Apple Ads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.