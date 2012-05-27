Apple's New Retail Boss Is Getting A Huge Payday

Photo: Dixons Retail

John Browett, the new retail head at Apple, will receive at least $56 million worth of shares awarded over the course of the next five years, according to The Sunday Times.That’s on top of his annual salary, which isn’t being disclosed, according to The Times.



Apple hired Browett in January to be its senior vice president of retail, replacing Ron Johnson. Johnson left to become CEO of JCPenney last year.

Browett was Tim Cook’s first executive hire after taking over for Steve Jobs and reports directly to Cook.

