REVEALED: Here's The iPhone Porn Apple Still Approves Of

If there’s anything that Apple has been consistent about since launching the iPhone App Store in 2008, it’s that it’s been wildly inconsistent.
This past week’s new war on porn apps is no different.
While Apple has booted thousands of sexy iPhone apps from the App Store in the past few days, there are still plenty available for anyone to download.
What are Apple’s guidelines for which porn apps to delete and which to keep? The company has not released any publicly. But one developer says Apple told him that bikini photos, skin, sexual connotations or innuendo, and anything potentially sexually arousing is now forbidden.
Mmmhmm. Maybe Apple just didn’t like his innuendo, sexual connotations, et al. Because a sweep of the App Store this morning turns up plenty of all those things.
The most obvious belong to Playboy, whose app is still available for purchase. Victoria’s Secret, the lingerie company with the famous mail-order catalogue, still has an app you can download with video clips with all of the verboten attributes described above. And so on.
So is Apple giving media companies a free pass while banning indie developers’ boob-jiggling apps?
Seems that way.
Will Sports Illustrated and GQ and FHM be banned from posting their sexy photos in future iPhone or iPad apps? Or will the magazine industry — hoping that Apple’s iPad and iPhone can help slow its decline — need to publish Puritan editions to make it past Apple’s censors?
We’ll have to wait and see.
In the meantime…
Click here to see 10 porn apps you can still download from the App Store → (Warning! Some of these photos may be not safe for work!)
There's no full nudity in the Playboy app, and never has been, but racy photos are still available.
Victoria's Secret features videos like this one, where a woman changes in and out of lingerie. Here, a guy gives her a quick, friendly frlsk.
Plenty of bikini and lingerie photos in the FHM app, including the 'girl of the week' and videos like 'Lucy in Naughty Nighties'
Defunct Web video company Joost doesn't offer videos of topless models anymore, but this beach video may cross Apple's line.
Is there any doubt this app would be banished from the App Store already if its publisher weren't Time Inc.?
Magazines like GQ are hoping that Apple's iPad and iPhone can help reverse their decline. Will they need to publish a sanitised version to make it past Apple's censors?
