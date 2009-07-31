Apple's New NYC Store To Open By Thanksgiving, Says Construction Worker

Apple’s (AAPL) fourth New York City store at 67th and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side will open by Thanksgiving, a construction worker told Westside Independent.



A source in the investment community familiar with the company also told me that Apple has begun talking to employees at its other stores to see if they are interested in managerial positions at the new store. It’s unclear whether the company has started a formal hiring process. Apple didn’t return a phone call, and the company hasn’t even acknowledged that it’s opening a store at the location.

Here’s a photo that the blog published. Hard to tell what the crane is lowering into the construction site — perhaps a few cases of Apple tablets.

