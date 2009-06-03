Apple's New NYC Store: Construction Photos

Apple (AAPL) recently confirmed that it’s opening a fourth store in New York City this year. The company hasn’t announced where it is, but it’s reportedly going to be at the corner of 67th and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, in the place of what used to be a Victoria’s Secret.

In mid-May, Apple’s crews were still in relatively early stages of building, and it looks like things have progressed. (Though it’s admittedly hard to see much from these photos other than that a cube-like Apple structure is taking shape.) Thanks to a reader for sending in these photos last night.

