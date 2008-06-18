Apple's New NYC Office: Expensive, And Under Construction

Our helpful real estate tipster says Apple (AAPL) has ended its New York city office space search by settling on two floors at 510 Madison, a 30-story tower that’s still under construction in midtown.



No word on price or square footage, but when we last heard about Apple’s requirements, they were looking for up to 15,000 square feet. That won’t come cheap at this location, though it may be slightly less than it would have been: Developer Macklowe Properties has been having a miserable year, and may be willing to cut a deal or two.

