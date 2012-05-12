Someone Who Has Seen Apple's New Maps For iPhone Says It 'Blow Your Head Off'

Photo: Screenshot

The bar for Apple’s coming maps application has officially been set way too high.A source tells John Paczkowski at All Things D, Apple’s maps will “blow your head off.” Unfortunately, this source declined to elaborate further. Paczkowski speculates that Apple’s “3D technology” for the maps will be mind bending.



Apple is planning on ditching Google Maps for its own home grown version on its mobile software, iOS.

We don’t care if this new version blows our head off, we just want it work well. Maps on the iPhone is arguably the most important app on the phone.

