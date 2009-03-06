Apple's New Macs Came With Price Hikes In Australia

While Apple (AAPL) announced its new iMacs, Mac minis, and Mac Pros as budget-friendly in the U.S. on Tuesday, it was jacking their price tags by around 10-25% in Australia. “All references to affordability and value in Apple’s official US press release have been excluded from the Australian version,” the Sydney Morning Herald notes.



Not the easiest move to make during a recession, but a necessary one. Last summer, the Australian dollar was almost 1-to-1 with the U.S. dollar. Today it’s at $0.64.

Australia is part of Apple’s Asia Pacific division, which Apple counts as “Other Segments” in its financial reports. That segment was responsible for 6.6% of Apple’s sales in the December quarter. In other words, no biggie.

